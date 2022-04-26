Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Increased to GBX 490 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 460 ($5.86) to GBX 490 ($6.25) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 490 ($6.25) to GBX 480 ($6.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 494 ($6.30).

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 388.95 ($4.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £543.97 million and a PE ratio of 4.93. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.74). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 402.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 404.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

