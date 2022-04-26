Atkore (ATKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atkore has set its FY22 guidance at $12.80-13.60 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.40. Atkore has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $119.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $63,315.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Atkore by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Atkore by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

