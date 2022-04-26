Atlantia (ATASY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS: ATASY) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2022 – Atlantia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

4/13/2022 – Atlantia was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on the stock, up previously from €20.00 ($21.51).

4/12/2022 – Atlantia was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2022 – Atlantia was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/23/2022 – Atlantia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Shares of Atlantia stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Atlantia SpA has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

