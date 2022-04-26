Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAWW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 444,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $16,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,807,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $11,065,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

