Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $140.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.
ATO opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.70.
In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
