AtriCure (ATRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. AtriCure has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY22 guidance at ($1.12)-($1.07) EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,284,000 after buying an additional 61,430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AtriCure by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AtriCure by 121.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AtriCure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

