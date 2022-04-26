AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

T stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.51. 71,811,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,666,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

