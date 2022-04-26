Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUGX shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Augmedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 659.07% and a negative net margin of 80.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

