Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €89.38 ($96.10).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDA. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Friday.

NDA stock opened at €103.30 ($111.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €62.20 ($66.88) and a twelve month high of €116.85 ($125.65). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

