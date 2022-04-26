Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.50) to GBX 715 ($9.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 701.22 ($8.94).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 627.80 ($8.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 646.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 665.85. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 538 ($6.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.