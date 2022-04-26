Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

ATHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Autohome stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. 402,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,403. Autohome has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

