Autoliv (ALV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/25/2022 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $77.00.

4/24/2022 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $75.00.

4/21/2022 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sluggish global light vehicle production is likely to impact the demand and sale of Autoliv’s products. Rising prices of raw materials is set to remain a major headwind. During the last reported quarter, high commodity costs impacted the firm’s margins by $60 million. The company expects substantial headwinds from raw materials in 2022 as well. Matters have become worse as the Russia-Ukraine war has compounded chip crisis. Autoliv is also subject to forex risks and the company expects currency translation effects to be around negative 3% in 2022. Additionally, high research and development costs and capex requirements to launch technologically advanced products are hurting the cash flow and the trend is expected to continue. Given the various headwinds being faced by the firm, Autoliv is best avoided at the moment.”

4/5/2022 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $84.00.

4/1/2022 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Autoliv is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $121.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

