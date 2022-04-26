AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,073.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO opened at $2,195.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,996.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1,947.91. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 111.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in AutoZone by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.