Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.38). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 74,592 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,920,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,525,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. 12,756,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,194. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $312.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.99. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

