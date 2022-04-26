Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 926,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

