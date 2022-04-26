Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $15,630,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after buying an additional 340,905 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after buying an additional 332,402 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,961,000 after buying an additional 319,548 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,501. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 308.03 and a beta of 0.84. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $45.82.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

