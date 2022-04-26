Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.
In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:AVTR opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. Avantor has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $44.37.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
