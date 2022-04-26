Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) PT Lowered to $11.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVYA. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. Avaya has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $938.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Avaya by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,354 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avaya by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after buying an additional 1,645,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,824,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

