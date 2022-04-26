Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.450-$9.850 EPS.

NYSE AVY opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day moving average is $196.23. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.58.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.