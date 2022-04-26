Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.450-$9.850 EPS.
NYSE AVY opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day moving average is $196.23. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.58.
Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.