Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.450-$9.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.58.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.23. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,014,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.