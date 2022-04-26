Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.450-$9.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.58.
Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.23. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,014,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
