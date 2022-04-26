Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

AVNW stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.88. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

