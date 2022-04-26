Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

4/18/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

3/21/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/9/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 680,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

