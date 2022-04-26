Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

AXTA opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

