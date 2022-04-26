Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90-$4.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,002. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.82.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

