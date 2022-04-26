Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,609,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after buying an additional 228,256 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after buying an additional 142,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. 8,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,503. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $83.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

