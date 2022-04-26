Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.25.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.
In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ACLS stock traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. 8,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,503. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $83.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.55.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.