Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, CFO Robert Crane purchased 39,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $74,999.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $27,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

