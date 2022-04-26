Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AXSM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. 10,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 513.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

