Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

AYRWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Shares of AYRWF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 177,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,321. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.55 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

