Azenta (AZTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.070-$0.150 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.07-0.15 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AZTA stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azenta (AZTA)
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.