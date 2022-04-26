Azenta (AZTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.070-$0.150 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.07-0.15 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZTA stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZTA. Evercore ISI started coverage on Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Azenta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

