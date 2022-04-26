Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of AZUL opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Azul has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Azul’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Azul will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Azul by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Azul by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

