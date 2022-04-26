Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

AZRE stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,164. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $652.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. Research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

