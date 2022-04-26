B. Riley Comments on Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

NYSE PINE opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,629,446.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,242 shares of company stock valued at $371,264 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

