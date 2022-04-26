B. Riley Lowers Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $65.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1,391.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102,499 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $15,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

