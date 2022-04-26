B. Riley Trims Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Target Price to $80.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $45.29 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.55.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 8,698 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $499,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,266,610 shares of company stock worth $192,751,567. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after buying an additional 776,597 shares during the period. GEM Realty Capital grew its position in shares of Safehold by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 98,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,637,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.