B. Riley Weighs in on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Shares of CLF opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

