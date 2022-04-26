Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €120.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €120.00 ($129.03) price target from Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($130.11) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($140.86) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($125.81) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €105.43 ($113.36).

Shares of ETR KRN traded down €2.30 ($2.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €71.95 ($77.37). 17,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. Krones has a 12 month low of €67.50 ($72.58) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($107.10). The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 16.08.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

