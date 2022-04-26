Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

BKR stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,237,752 shares of company stock worth $1,305,562,658 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

