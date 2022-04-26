Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.96 on May 30th

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.64. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BAKK opened at GBX 104 ($1.33) on Tuesday. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 96.80 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.80 ($1.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £602.60 million and a PE ratio of 11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.64.

BAKK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.85) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bakkavor Group from GBX 145 ($1.85) to GBX 125 ($1.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

