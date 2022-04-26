Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.50. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at $333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 52,593 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at $6,323,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

