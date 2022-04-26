Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

BANC stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,271 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $9,166,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $7,351,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

