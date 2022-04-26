Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC) to Issue Dividend of €0.05 on May 2nd

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BNC opened at GBX 246.60 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 258.79. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of GBX 205.60 ($2.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 302.14 ($3.85). The company has a market cap of £42.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

