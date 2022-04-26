Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) will report $13.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.31 billion. Banco Santander posted sales of $13.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander will report full-year sales of $54.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.39 billion to $55.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.45 billion to $56.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,821 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $16,173,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 63.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,711 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,922,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SAN opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.84%.
About Banco Santander (Get Rating)
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
