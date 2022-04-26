Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Billion

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SANGet Rating) will report $13.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.31 billion. Banco Santander posted sales of $13.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander will report full-year sales of $54.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.39 billion to $55.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.45 billion to $56.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SANGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.38) price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,821 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $16,173,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 63.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,711 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,922,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.84%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

