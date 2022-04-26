Bank of America Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €90.00 Price Target

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAH3. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PAH3 traded down €4.16 ($4.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €79.26 ($85.23). The company had a trading volume of 714,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €67.02 ($72.06) and a 1 year high of €102.00 ($109.68).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

