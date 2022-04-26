Bank of America Boosts NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 360

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from GBX 335 ($4.27) to GBX 360 ($4.59) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 350 ($4.46) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.16.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 67,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,542. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NatWest Group by 948.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 1,268,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 763.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,232,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 406,677 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

