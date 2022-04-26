Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.45. 352,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,256,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

