Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $95.95.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

