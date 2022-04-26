Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $520.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45.

BMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,780,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 121,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

