Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of BMRC traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 45,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,360. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $490.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMRC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 121,665 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

