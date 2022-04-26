Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.
Shares of BMRC stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $520.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.65.
In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
BMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp (Get Rating)
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
