Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of BOTJ stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.69. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197. The company has a market cap of $69.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

